Slime Tactics Release Date Revealed

Publisher Flyhigh Works and developer Altair Works announced Slime Tactics will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in North America and Europe on April 11 for $9.99 / €9.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

A successor to Ambition of the Slimes, this is a real time strategy game in which you control and lead the ‘weakest’ units in gaming—Slimes. Your task is to take these slimes and make them a powerful army!

Slime Tacticss offers real time strategy battles with a difference; there are various slime types to master, all with their own unique skills and characteristics. With smart strategy you can conquer the most deadly of enemies!

Take on numerous colorful and imaginative stages as the leader of these Slime forces, with some fantastic boss encounters to discover.

