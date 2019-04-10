Table Top Racing: World Tour Nitro Edition Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Greenlight Games and developer Playrise Digital announced Table Top Racing: World Tour Nitro Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on May 1 for $29.99 / £24.99 / €27.79.

Here is an overview of the game:

Greenlight Games aims to build upon the outstanding success of the Table Top Racing brand which has seen over 16m installations across all platforms to date. With Table Top Racing: World Tour taking the franchise to the front of the grid with almost five million downloads across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam).

Launching exclusively on Nintendo Switch, Table Top Racing: World Tour Nitro Edition will feature the podium topping Table Top Racing: World Tour with all previously released downloadable content and updates. With brand new split-screen gameplay, Table Top Racing: World Tour Nitro Edition offers perfect pick-up and play racing action, packed with over 30 hours of single player challenges and countless more hours with both eight-player online battles and online or local two-player, split-screen gameplay, this promises to be the perfect addition to any Switch library.

Key Features:

[New] Two-player split-screen online and offline gameplay.

[New] Split-screen VS Battle mode.

[New] Optional AI opponents in online games.

Eight-player online multiplayer mayhem.

More than 30 hours of Single-player campaign with over 175 challenging events.

16 super-cool miniaturized and tuneable race cars.

32 table-top circuits spread across eight diverse locations.

Exclusive “YO! Sushi” circuit.

Exclusive “Juice Recording” soundtrack.

