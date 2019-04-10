Box Boy! + Box Girl! Gets Box Basics Trailer - News

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Box Boy! + Box Girl! introducing the basics of the game.

Here is an overview of the game:

The fan-favorite puzzle series is back for the first time on Nintendo Switch with a brand new game! In addition to 270 new levels, two players can work as a team to solve puzzles in a new co-op mode. As a bonus, players who complete the game can access a new adventure starring Qudy.

Box Boy! + Box Girl! will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on April 26.

