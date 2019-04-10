Rocket League Rocket Pass 3 Launches April 17 - News

Developer Psyonix announced the third Rocket Pass for Rocket League will go live on April 17 and end on July 29.

Rocket Pass 3 will have both free and premium content and will include new items for players to unlock, as well as weekly challenge. The premium content is priced at $9.99. Players can unlock up to 70 new items.

View the trailer for Rocket Pass 3 below:

