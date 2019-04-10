Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle Gameplay Trailers Released - News

Koei Tecmo has released two new gameplay trailers of Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle.

View them below:

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in Japan on July 4, and in North America and Europe on July 5.

