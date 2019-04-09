6 New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass - News

/ 322 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft on Twitter teased it will announce six new games coming to Xbox Game Pass on April 10.

☁☁☁☁☁☁☁

☁ What if we ☁

☁ announced ☁

☁ 6 more games ☁

☁ on April 10th? ☁

☁ ☁

☁☁☁☁

💭

🤔 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 8, 2019

Some recently added games to Xbox Game Pass include Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, What Remains of Edith Finch, The Walking Dead: Michonne, Vampyr, Operencia: The Stolen Sun, and Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles