Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Release Date Revealed

Developer Rebellion announced Sniper Elite V2 Remastered will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on May 14 for $34.99 / £29.99 / €34.99. Pre-orders for the digital version will include a 10 percent discount and anyone who owns the original Sniper Elite V2 on Steam can upgrade for $9.99 / £6.99 / €9.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

On top of 4K and HDR support on available platforms, Sniper Elite V2 Remastered features beautifully updated environments, characters, weapons and vehicles, modernized rendering and post-processing effects, enhanced texturing and level geometry, a revamped lighting system, and dozens upon dozens of improvements and refinements.

In addition to visual upgrades, Sniper Elite V2 Remastered introduces a brand new frame-by-frame photo mode, seven new playable characters from Rebellion’s Zombie Army series, expanded multiplayer for up to 16 players online on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and up to eight players on Switch, and all the additional content ever released for the game, FREE.

