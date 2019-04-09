This Week's Deals With Gold - Overcooked!, Owlboy - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 143 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through April 16 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|20XX
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron*
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|DWG
|Adam’s Venture: Origins*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Alekhine’s Gun*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Aven Colony*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Dungeons 3 – An Unexpected DLC
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight
|Dungeons 3 – Clash of Gods
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dungeons 3 – Evil of the Caribbean
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dungeons 3 – Lord of the Kings
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dungeons 3 – Once Upon A Time
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dungeons 3*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Directors Cut*
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|Infinite Air With Mark McMorris*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Lichdom: Battlemage
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|MechaNika*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Moonfall Ultimate
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Overcooked*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Overcooked: The Lost Morsel
|Add-On
|67%
|Spotlight
|Owlboy
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Real Farm
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Redout – Back to Earth Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|Redout – Mars Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|Redout – Space Exploration Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|Redout: Lightspeed Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|Reus*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Revenant Dogma*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|DWG
|Steredenn: Binary Stars*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Council – Episode 2: Hide And Seek*
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|The Council – Episode 3: Ripples*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges*
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG
|The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|The Grand Tour Game*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|The King’s Bird*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Time Carnage*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Tour de France 2017*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Worms Battlegrounds Alien Invasions
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Worms Battlegrounds*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG
|Zombie Army Trilogy*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Disney Bolt*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Disney Universe*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Faery: Legends of Avalon*
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
|Hydrophobia*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Ion Assault*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|JUJU*
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|DWG
|Painkiller Hell & Damnation*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Red Faction: Guerrilla*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Split/Second*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
