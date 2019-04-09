Murder Detective: Jack the Ripper Trailer Introduces Harry Brown - News

/ 117 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nippon Ichi Software has released a new trailer for the detective adventure game, Murder Detective: Jack the Ripper.



View it below:

Murder Detective: Jack the Ripper will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on April 25.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles