The Division 2 Retakes the Top Spot on the UK Charts - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

The Division 2 has retaken the top spot on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending April 6. Sales for the game dropped 30 percent week-on-week.

FIFA 19 climbs two spots to second, despite a 23 percent drop in sales. Last week's top game, Yoshi's Crafted World, fell two spots as sales declined 61 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

The Division 2 FIFA 19 Yoshi’s Crafted World Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Red Dead Redemption 2 The Lego Movie 2 Videogame Grand Theft Auto 5 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

