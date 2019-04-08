Action-Platformer Furwind Headed to NS, PS4 and PSV - News

Publisher JanduSoft and developer Boomfire Games announced the action-platformer, Furwind, is headed to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

Here is an overview of the game:

Furwind is a colorful, pixel art style, action-platformer game that evokes the challenging classics of the gaming days of past. Embark on this epic adventure in which a little fox will fight the ominous darkness that is invading its homeland.

Key Features:

Guide a little fox in his adventure to defeat forces that are devastating the Forest.

Complete the different episodes, exploring levels full of life and color with a unique pixel art style.

Navigate dangerous areas, filled with traps and risky characters!

Use your powers to reach inaccessible places, heal your wounds, and bring destruction to your enemies.

Enjoy an inspiring OST with ambient and atmospherics sound effects that bring life to the world you’re exploring.

