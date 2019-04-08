Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster Gets Tidus and Yuna Trailer - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Square Enix has released a new trailer for Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster that features Tidus and Yuna.

View it below:





Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One in Japan on April 11 and in North America and Europe on April 16.

