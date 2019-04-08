Umihara Kawase Fresh! Gameplay Trailer Released - News

/ 68 Views

by, posted 29 minutes ago

Success has released a new gameplay trailer of Umihara Kawase Fresh!.

View it below:

Umihara Kawase Fresh! will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on July 9 for $39.99. It will also launch in Japan on April 25.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles