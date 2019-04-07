Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Fake Crash Trailer Released - News

Activision has released a new trailer for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled that focuses on Fake Crash.

Developed by Beenox and published by Activision, a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, Inc., Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is built from the ground up and remasters the original Crash racing game by bringing the characters, karts, tracks and arenas to modern console HD graphics. Fans will be able to see Crash and friends’ expressions and antics in beautiful detail as they blast each other with power-ups and whiz around the corners in all the original racetracks. The stakes are high and the competition is fierce as players race with a variety of Crash Bandicoot series characters, including Crash, Coco, Dr. Neo Cortex and others against the egomaniacal Nitros Oxide to save our planet from destruction. In the new game, Adventure, Arcade Single Race and Cup Race, Time Trials and Battle Mode are back. Play Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled single player or vs. friends both online and offline.

“The love that fans have for Crash Team Racing goes beyond just a fun kart racing game, and we’re excited to finally show fans what we’ve been working on to celebrate its 20th anniversary,” said Thomas Wilson, Co-Studio Head at Beenox. “Not only are we revamping Crash Team Racing from the kart up in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, we are giving fans a whole lot more including all the characters and tracks they love, with tons of added animations and personality that the original platform just couldn’t convey. We can’t wait to see fans go head-to-head as they test their Crash kart racing mettle in online multiplayer.”

Players who want to kick their Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled into the highest gear can pre-order the Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition. In the digital deluxe edition, the self-proclaimed fastest racer in the galaxy, Nitros Oxide will be a playable character from day one in all game modes. Players will also receive the full Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled game, Oxide’s Hovercraft kart, space-themed character skins for Crash, Coco, Cortex, and much more. Players who do not purchase the Nitros Oxide Edition can earn the Nitros Oxide character and Oxide’s Hovercraft kart by completing some of the fiercest challenges in the Adventure Mode.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 21.

