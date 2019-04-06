3DS vs PSP – VGChartz Gap Charts – February 2019 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

3DS Vs. PSP Global:

Gap change in latest month: 712,908 – PSP

Gap change over last 12 months: 1,006,572 – PSP

Total Lead: 3,122,828 – PSP

3DS Total Sales: 74,191,522

PSP Total Sales: 77,314,350

In the latest month the gap grew by 712,908 units in favor of the PSP when compared to the 3DS. In the last 12 months the PSP has increased its lead by 1.01 million units. The PSP currently leads by 3.12 million units.

An important note is that the two handhelds launched at different times of the year. The PSP first launched in December 2004, while the 3DS launched in February 2011. The 3DS has sold 74.19 million units, while the PSP sold 77.31 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

