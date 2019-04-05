Switch vs PS4 in the US – VGChartz Gap Charts – February 2019 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 615 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. PS4 US:
Gap change in latest month: 59,696 – Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 1,310,348 – Switch
Total Lead: 1,813,992 – Switch
Switch Total Sales: 11,114,125
PS4 Total Sales: 9,300,133
In February 2019 the gap in the US between the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 grew in favor of the Switch when you align launches. Switch sold 59,696 more units than the PlayStation 4 in the last month. The Switch has also sold 1.31 million more units in the last year. The Switch currently leads by 1.81 million units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in the US on November 15, 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. The Switch has sold 11.11 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 9.30 million units during the same timeframe.
1 Comments
Switch has quite a nice lead, can the PS4 come in front again with it's holidays or fall just short of it?
Lazy to calculate again, but the PS4 will pass above. Cool that the Switch has taken another +60000 before the counter offensive of the PS4.
