Hideo Baba Leaves Square Enix Subsidiary Studio Istolia - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Square Enix announced the president of Square Enix subsidiary Studio Istolia Hideo Baba left Studio Istolia at the end of December 2018 and left Square Enix at the end of March 2019.

"Accompanying the change in Studio Istolia’s management policies, I have resigned as the company’s president as of the end of December 2018, and resigned from Square Enix as of the end of March 2019," said Baba.





"Thank you again to Square Enix Group for giving me a variety of experience. I will continue to support everyone from behind the scenes, and I sincerely hope for the further growth of Square Enix Group."

Thanks Gematsu.

