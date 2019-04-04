Yoshi's Crafted World Spends First Week Atop the Australian Charts - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

Yoshi's Crafted World has debuted at the top spot on the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 31. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice drops to second in its second week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Yoshi's Crafted World Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice The Division 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Far Cry New Dawn Assassin's Creed III Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The LEGO Movie 2 Video game FIFA 19 Super Smash Bros. Utlimate

