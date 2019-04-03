The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Metroid Prime Trilogy and Persona 5 for Switch Listed on Best Buy - News

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Metroid Prime Trilogy and Persona 5 have been listed for the Nintendo Switch by Best Buy’s internal CoreBlue system.

Here is a break down of each listing via Gematsu:

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past was originally released for Super Nintendo in 1991 and was ported to Game Boy Advance in 2002. A Virtual Console version was released for Wii U in January 2014 and New 3DS in April 2016. That said, this listing is probably the strangest of the batch, being that Nintendo recently announced a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for Switch.

was originally released for Super Nintendo in 1991 and was ported to Game Boy Advance in 2002. A Virtual Console version was released for Wii U in January 2014 and New 3DS in April 2016. That said, this listing is probably the strangest of the batch, being that Nintendo recently announced a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for Switch. Metroid Prime Trilogy has been rumored for Switch in the past, with Game Informer’s Imran Khan saying in January that development on the collection is “long done” and that it was originally “supposed to be announced [in December 2018].”

has been rumored for Switch in the past, with Game Informer’s Imran Khan saying in January that development on the collection is “long done” and that it was originally “supposed to be announced [in December 2018].” Persona 5 has been rumored for Switch ever since the announcement of Persona 5 protagonist Joker coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a downloadable content character. Best Buy also recently leaked the render for Joker in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Earlier today, Atlus opened a teaser website for a “Persona 5 S,” which will be revealed on April 25.

Persona 5 (Switch) is leaked via Best Buy's employee terminal. For what it's worth, I can confirm it is in Best Buy's system https://t.co/c8xOX6N34R — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 3, 2019

On top of Persona 5 (Switch) being in Best Buy's employee system, there is also a listing for METROID PRIME TRILOGY FOR NINTENDO SWITCH pic.twitter.com/0vU3w4mukT — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 3, 2019

alright Best Buy is wild. Now there's a listing for THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: A LINK TO THE PAST for Switch. Not making any of this up.



Link's Awakening is already on Best Buy's system so it's not a mistake pic.twitter.com/5SjguAwz5I — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 3, 2019

