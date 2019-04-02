This Week's Deals With Gold - Farming Simulator 17, Oxenfree - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 209 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through April 9 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|101 Ways to Die
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Albert and Otto
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Amnesia: Collection
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Beatsplosion for Kinect*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Big Buck Hunter Arcade
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Big Buck Hunter Arcade – Elk Adventure DLC
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
|Bloody Zombies
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Spotlight
|Bulb Boy
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Crimsonland
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Dead Alliance
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Dead By Daylight: Darkness Among Us
|Add-On
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Dead By Daylight: The Halloween Chapter
|Add-On
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Decay – The Mare
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Deep Ones
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Deer Hunter Reloaded – Canada Region Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
|Deer Hunter: Reloaded
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Dont Knock Twice
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|DYING: Reborn
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Enter the Gungeon*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG
|Exctinction: Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Extinction
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Extreme Exorcism
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Flipping Death
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Furi*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Haunted Halloween ’86
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Hero Defense
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Home Sweet Home
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|I, Zombie
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Jotun: Valhalla Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Kholat
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Layers of Fear
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Let Them Come
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|LIMBO
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Merge Mega Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete DLC Pack*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Mordheim: City of the Damned*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|MX vs. ATV All Out – 2017 Honda Vehicle Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|MX vs. ATV All Out – 2017 Yamaha Vehicle Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|MX vs. ATV All Out – 2018 AMA Arenacross
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|MX vs. ATV All Out – Hometown MX Nationals
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|MX vs. ATV All Out – Ricky Carmichael Farm – GOAT
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|MX vs. ATV All Out – Slash’s Snakepit
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|n Verlore Verstand*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Outlast
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Outlast Whistleblower
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Outlast: Bundle of Terror
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Oxenfree
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Palidins Future’s End Pack*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Pinball FX3 – Aliens vs. Pinball
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Pinball FX3 – The Walking Dead
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Rapala Fishing: Pro Series – Lake Okeechobee Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
|Rapala Fishing: Pro Series*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Riddled Corpses EX
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Riftstar Raiders*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|RIOT: Civil Unrest
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight
|Rise of Insanity
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Shiny*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Slain: Back from Hell
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|SOMA
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Sundered: Eldritch Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Tacoma*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|Tesla vs Lovecraft
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|The Bunker
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|The Escapists and The Escapists: Walking Dead*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Escapists DLC Bundle
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Escapists: Alcatraz
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists: Duct Tapes are Forever
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists: Escape Team
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Golf Club 2*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Invisible Hours
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|The Jackbox Party Pack 2*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|The Park
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Through the Woods
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Toby: The Secret Mine*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Wuppo*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Your Toy
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Zombie Vikings
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Alien Breed 2: Assault*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Alien Breed 3: Descent*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Alien Breed: Episode 1*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Conan*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Full Spectrum Warrior*
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|DWG
|The Escapists*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Things on Wheels*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Worms 2: Armageddon*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Worms Revolution*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Worms*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Worms: Ultimate Mayhem*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Zombie Driver HD*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
