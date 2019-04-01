Sekiro Overshadows the Competition in France - SalesThomas Froehlicher , posted 3 hours ago / 379 Views
From Software's Sekiro: Shadows Dies Twice achieved a strong launch in France, as SELL shows in its report for week 12. The PS4 version of the game debuted in first place. Tom Clancy's: The Division 2 looks to have had an excellent second week as well, holding its ground on PS4 against the Switch's usual evergreen titles.
Top sellers per system were as follows. Sekiro managed to debut in first and third on the Xbox One chart, although neither version managed to make the overall top 5. The regular edition also debuted in first on the PC chart:
PS4
- Sekiro: Shadows Dies Twice
- The Division 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Dies Twice - Collector's Edition
Xbox One
- Sekiro: Shadows Dies Twice
- The Division 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Dies Twice - Collector's Edition
Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Party
Nintendo 3DS
- Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn
- Yokai Watch 3
- Mario Kart 7
PC
- Sekiro: Shadows Dies Twice
- The Division 2
- The Sims 4
