Yoshi's Crafted World Debuts at the Top of the UK Charts

posted 1 hour ago

Yoshi’s Crafted World has debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending March 30. It sold 27.6 percent more copies than the 3DS title Yoshi’s Woolly World did at launch.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 remains in second as it sold just 63 fewer copies than Yoshi’s Crafted World. Sales for the game dropped 51 percent week-on-week. Sekiro: Shadows Die in its second week drops to third as sales decrease 65 percent.





Assassin's Creed III Remastered debuted in ninth place with 72 percent of the sales of the PlayStation 4 and 28 percent on the Xbox One. It will release on May 21 for the Nintendo Switch.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

Yoshi’s Crafted World - New The Division 2 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice FIFA 19 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Far Cry New Dawn Red Dead Redemption 2 The Lego Movie 2 Videogame Assassin’s Creed III Remastered - New Forza Horizon 4

