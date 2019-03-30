Compile Heart Announces New Neptunia Game - News

Compile Heart has announced the next game in the Neptunia series at Dengeki Game Fes 2019. The game is titled Game e-Ninja Neptunia.

Platforms and release date were not announced.

Hyperdimension Neptunia the Animation: Nep’s Summer Vacation 2019, a new original video animation, was also announced. View a trailer of it below:

Thanks Gematsu.

