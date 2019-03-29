Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth Phantom Thieves Trailer Released - News

Atlus has released the story trailer for Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth.

Here is an overview of the game:

Prepare to face a mysterious world of film in Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, a challenging dungeon crawler for the Nintendo 3DS. The Phantom Thieves are on another adventure as they find themselves trapped within a series of labyrinthine movies, each with its own unique twists and turns themed after various movie genres. Along the way, you’ll encounter other like-minded heroes who possess the will and strength to help you in your journey. But who is this mysterious girl Hikari, and how will the cast escape from this cinematic entanglement that transcends time and space!?

Key Features:

Joker Takes Center Stage – Experience a thought-provoking story from the perspective of the protagonist from Persona 5 as you along with the other Phantom Thieves meet the S.E.E.S. from Persona 3 and the Investigation Team from Persona 4 in a cinematic world!

– Experience a thought-provoking story from the perspective of the protagonist from Persona 5 as you along with the other Phantom Thieves meet the S.E.E.S. from Persona 3 and the Investigation Team from Persona 4 in a cinematic world! Persona 3 Portable‘s Female Heroine Steals the Spotlight – Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth will feature the long-awaited addition of Persona 3 Portable‘s female heroine who will play a pivotal role in your adventure through the silver screen!

– Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth will feature the long-awaited addition of Persona 3 Portable‘s female heroine who will play a pivotal role in your adventure through the silver screen! Paying Homage to the Classics – Explore a series of labyrinths parodying popular film genres with plenty of references true film fans will love!

– Explore a series of labyrinths parodying popular film genres with plenty of references true film fans will love! We’ve Got Company – Persona Q2 expands on Persona Q and Persona 5′s combat systems, including a new Unison feature. By completing side quests, certain groups and pairings will team up to unleash their own special attack!

– Persona Q2 expands on Persona Q and Persona 5′s combat systems, including a new Unison feature. By completing side quests, certain groups and pairings will team up to unleash their own special attack! For the World Cinema Aficionados – Immerse yourself in Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth thanks to its Japanese voice audio track with English subtitles. This will mark the first time many fans will hear the original Japanese voices of the Persona 3 cast!

Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth will launch for the Nintendo 3DS in North America and Europe on June 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

