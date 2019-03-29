Switch vs PS4 – VGChartz Gap Charts – February 2019 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 829 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. PS4 Global:
Gap change in latest month: 35,895 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 2,152,275 – Switch
Total Lead: 3,840,630 - Switch
Switch Total Sales: 31,691,220
PS4 Total Sales: 27,850,590
February 2019 is the 24th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 during the same time frame by 35,895 units when compared to the Switch during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months the Switch has outsold the PlayStation 4 by 2.15 million units. The Switch is currently ahead of the PlayStation 4 by 3.84 million units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 31.69 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 27.85 million units during the same timeframe.
The 24th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is February 2019, while for the PlayStation 4 it is October 2015.
3 Comments
The gap between PS4 and Switch is the widest that it has ever been. PS4 is about to hit a sales burst though. I think it will catch the Switch, but just barely. Switch is very gradually gaining on the PS4.
I'm kind of confused, this article say PS4 sales were 27.85m at the end of Oct 2015 but the weekly chart ending Oct 31 shows that it was at 28.56m. Even if you're going by weeks instead of months it doesnt add up because there is no week where PS4 sales equal 27.85m, it goes from 27.76m on Oct 10 to 28.0m on Oct 17.
So has the Switch bombed or not?