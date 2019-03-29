Wing of Darkness PAX East 2019 Gameplay Video Released - News

/ 362 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Unties and developer Production Exabilities have released a gameplay video of the Wing of Darkness playable demo at PAX East 2019.

View it below:





Wing of Darkness will launch for Windows PC in summer 2019. A PlayStation 4 version is also in development.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles