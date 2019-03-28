Borderlands 3 Officially Announced, Reveal Trailer Released - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Software have announced Borderlands 3. Along with announcement is the first official trailer of the game.

More information on the game will be released on April 3.

View the trailer below:

