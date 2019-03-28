Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Warhorse Studios have announced Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition. It will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 28.





Here is an overview of the game:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a story-driven open-world RPG that immerses you in an epic adventure in the Holy Roman Empire. Avenge your parents’ death as you battle invading forces, go on game-changing quests, and make influential choices. Explore majestic castles, deep forests, thriving villages and countless other realistic settings in medieval Bohemia!

Key Features:

Massive realistic open world: Majestic castles, vast fields, all rendered in stunning high-end graphics.

Majestic castles, vast fields, all rendered in stunning high-end graphics. Non-linear story: Solve quests in multiple ways, then face the consequences of your decisions.

Challenging combat: Distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos in battles that are as thrilling as they are merciless.

Distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos in battles that are as thrilling as they are merciless. Character development: Choose your equipment, improve your skills, and earn new perks.

Dynamic world: Your actions influence the reactions of the people around you. Fight, steal, seduce, threaten, persuade, or bribe. It's all up to you.

Your actions influence the reactions of the people around you. Fight, steal, seduce, threaten, persuade, or bribe. It’s all up to you. Historically inspired: Meet real historical characters and experience the genuine look and feel of medieval Bohemia.

Downloadable Content Included with Royal Edition:

"Treasures of the Past": The Treasures of the Past unlocks unique treasure maps and additional in-game armor for Henry.

The Treasures of the Past unlocks unique treasure maps and additional in-game armor for Henry. “From The Ashes”: – As the newly appointed bailiff players have to decide which structures to build first, how they want to attract people and how to settle disputes amongst the citizens. A bailiff’s lot is hard for sure, but even he can enjoy some fun after a hard day’s work. Taking one of the new horses for a ride, rolling the dice or just visit the local tavern – which he just ordered to be assembled – are just some of the activities that are introduced to the game with From the Ashes.

"The Amorous Adventures of bold Sir Hans Capon": – Amorous Adventures challenges players to help their friend Hans Capon. Hans is in love and he needs Henry's guidance to conquer the heart of beautiful Karolina. However, things turn out to be trickier than expected. A lost family jewel, a magic love potion and the most romantic poem of all promise many hours of new fun moments in Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

– Amorous Adventures challenges players to help their friend Hans Capon. Hans is in love and he needs Henry’s guidance to conquer the heart of beautiful Karolina. However, things turn out to be trickier than expected. A lost family jewel, a magic love potion and the most romantic poem of all promise many hours of new fun moments in Kingdom Come: Deliverance. “Band of Bastards”: – This add-on lets players accompany a group of mercenaries guarding the roads. Caught in a web of old, well fertilized hatred between Radzig Kobyla and another noble family they are hired to protect Radzig’s realm. Players will join this group of troubling men, led by the notorious Sir Kuno Baron von Rychwald, not only to assist them, but also to keep them in line.

"A Woman's Lot": – Details on the fourth and upcoming downloadable content which will feature Henry's close friend Theresa will be revealed at a later point.

