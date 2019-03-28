Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Slices Its Way to the Top of the Swiss Charts - Sales

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has debuted at top spot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 12th week of 2019. The Division 2 drops to second place in its second week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 12, 2019:

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice The Division 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe FIFA 19 Super Mario Party Super Smash Bros. Ultimate The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Far Cry: New Dawn Minecraft

