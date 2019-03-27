PlayStation Plus Games for April 2019 Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 380 Views
Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for April 2019 for the PlayStation 4. As a reminder there are no longer PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita are no longer offered in the PlayStation Plus lineup of games.
The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:
- Conan Exiles
- The Surge
6 Comments
The Surge looks interesting. Still, ouch. Seeing only 2 games on a single platform vs 6 games across 3 platforms, many of which were also cross buy titles, further increasing their value, is a five knuckle shillelagh to the breadbasket. It sucks, and it always will suck, because the value of the service has been undeniably downgraded. Fingers crossed PS starts offering, maybe, a PSVR title as well.
They have offered PSVR title several times in the past on PS+
You can sacrifice team members to summon Chtulhu in Conan.
Bad month for me, zero interest in either of these games.
#underwhelming If I'm being 100% honest. Agree with Coktoe as well, 2 titles compared to 6 just looks weak, even if sometimes those 6 titles might include a couple of bad ones... if you owned a ps4/3 and Vita you were gonna find something to play in the month, they really need to consider upping the offerings to at least 3 ps4 games imo.
The surge alone makes it worth it.
Sweet. I have been playing around with getting The Surge, but now I don't have to worry.
