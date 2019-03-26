SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech Release Date Revealed - News

/ 271 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Image & Form Games announced SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on April 25 for $24.99 / €24.99 / £22.49.

View the release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

SteamWorld Quest is the first RPG from Image & Form, and it is switching things up with card-based battles where you build, craft and upgrade your heroes’ decks.

In SteamWorld Quest, you lead a party of aspiring heroes who take on whatever threat comes their way by crafting your own deck of cards—choosing from over 100 unique punch-cards! What awaits you is a luscious treasure chest filled with gold, dragons, vivid worlds, magic, knights in shining armor as well as XP, turn-based combat and all the usuals that RPG fans love! The mix of traditional fantasy and bantering steam-driven robots makes for an unforgettable experience with lots of laughs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles