This Week's Deals With Gold - The Elder Scrolls Online, Titanfall 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 182 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through April 2 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|8-Bit Hordes*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|All-Star Fruit Racing*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Aqua Moto Racer Utopia*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Batman: Arkham Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Batman: Return to Arkham
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Boom Ball 3 for Kinect*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Bridge Constructor Portal*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Candle: The Power of the Flame
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|Carnival Games*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Circuits
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Conarium*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Crypt of the Serpent King
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|DayD: Through Time
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass*
|Add-On
|15%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 19*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|FlatOut 4 : Total Insanity*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack*
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|GTA: Online – Megalodon Shark Cash Card*
|Xbox One Game
|15%
|DWG
|HoPiKo
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Injustice 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|10%
|Franchise Sale
|Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|10%
|Franchise Sale
|Kill The Bad Guy*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Late Shift*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|MudRunner – American Wilds Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|MudRunner*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|MX vs ATV All Out*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|My Little Riding Champion*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|DWG
|Mystik Belle
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ninjin: Clash of Carrots*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|75%
|DWG
|Paladins Champion Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Paladins Digital Deluxe Edition 2019
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Road Rage
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Rock ´N Racing Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|SOULCALIBUR VI Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|SOULCALIBUR VI*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|Tango Fiesta
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tennis World Tour Legends Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|DWG
|Tennis World Tour*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|DWG
|The Bunker*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition Upgrade
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Franchise Sale
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Upgrade
|Add-On
|30%
|Franchise Sale
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|The Mummy Demastered
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Shape Shifting Detective*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Titanfall 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition Content
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Angel City’s Most Wanted Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Colony Reborn Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Ion Prime
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Jump Start Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Legion Prime
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Monarch’s Reign Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Northstar Prime
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Operation Endeavor Warpaint Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Prime Time Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Ronin Prime
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Scorch Prime
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Tone Prime
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Transcripted*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Trials Rising*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|DWG
|Troll & I
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tyler: Model 005*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Alien Rage*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Batman: Arkham Asylum
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Batman: Arkham City
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Costume Quest*
|Arcade
|85%
|DWG
|Dogfight 1942 Fire Over Africa*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Dogfight 1942 Russia Under Siege*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Dogfight 1942*
|Arcade
|NaN%
|DWG
|Enemy Front Multiplater Expansion Pack*
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Enemy Front*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Hunter: The Reckoning*
|Backward Compatible
|30%
|DWG
|LEGO Batman
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Oblivion
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Oblivion – Knights of the Nine
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Oblivion – Shivering Isles
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Ratatouille*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold*
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike*
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior – Second Strike*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack*
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|The Outfit*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.