PlayStation VR Tops 4.2 Million Units Sold - Sales

/ 710 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment PlayStation VR has sold over 4.2 million units worldwide. This figure is up from three million units sold in August 2018. That would mean 1.2 million units have been sold in the past seven months.

PlayStation VR launched in October 2016.





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles