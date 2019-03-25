Apple Announces Apple Arcade Game Subscription Service - News

/ 717 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Apple during its showtime event announced it is developing a new video game subscription service called Apple Arcade. It is dedicated to people who play games on mobile platforms.

It isn't a cloud gaming service, but will instead allow users to install games from the Apple App Store.

Apple Arcade will feature 100 new and exclusive games with more to be released over time. These games won't be available on other mobile platforms or other subscription services.

Apple promises games from Annapurna Interactive, Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, Finji, Giant Squid, Klei Entertainment, Konami, LEGO, Mistwalker Corporation, SEGA, Snowman, ustwo games, and more.

Apple Arcade will launch in fall 2019 in more than 150 countries for iOS, Mac and Apple TV. The pricing for the subscription service was not announced.

Thanks The Verge.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles