Apple Announces Apple Arcade Game Subscription Service - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 717 Views
Apple during its showtime event announced it is developing a new video game subscription service called Apple Arcade. It is dedicated to people who play games on mobile platforms.
It isn't a cloud gaming service, but will instead allow users to install games from the Apple App Store.
Apple Arcade will feature 100 new and exclusive games with more to be released over time. These games won't be available on other mobile platforms or other subscription services.
Apple promises games from Annapurna Interactive, Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, Finji, Giant Squid, Klei Entertainment, Konami, LEGO, Mistwalker Corporation, SEGA, Snowman, ustwo games, and more.
Apple Arcade will launch in fall 2019 in more than 150 countries for iOS, Mac and Apple TV. The pricing for the subscription service was not announced.
Thanks The Verge.
6 Comments
So, the Apple gaming rumor was true-ish, but is really a nothing burger for the traditional gaming industry.
i can't take this seriously.
Guess the devs saying Apple understand they and that their games could never be made in the mainstream forgot that Indie already exist at PC and now consoles for quite sometime... and that even before on iOS they were releasing independent games before Apple Arcade existed. I really don't like these type of "white lies".
I'm surprised Apple is taking quite a different stance on gaming than Google. Instead of trying to capture more core audiences with streaming gaming, they are redoubling their mobile effords. I can see this doing better than Stadia simply because this arcade-like games play better to mobile's strenghts, but there could be problems if the casual crowd used to free to play has to pay a monthly fee for this.
Pretty smart. Much less competitive space that's already their bread and butter. Could win over customers who like mobile gaming but are unhappy with its current economy. Only serious competitor I see in this space for them is Google if they decide to release a similar service on their own phones and app store.
Hey, is that Nobuo Uematsu?
Nope. It's Hironobu Sakaguchi.
Oh, sorta looked like Nobuo.
