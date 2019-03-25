The Division 2 Shoots to the Top of the Italian Charts - Sales

The Division 2 (PS4) has debuted at the top spot on the Italian charts in the 11th week of 2019, according to AESVI. The Xbox One version debuted in sixth.

One Piece: World Seeker (PS4) debuted in fifth place. The Xbox One version debuted in 55th.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Italy for Week 11, 2019:

The Division 2 (PS4) - New FIFA 19 (PS4) Devil May Cry 5 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) One Piece: World Seeker (PS4) - New The Division 2 (XOne) - New Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) Battlefield 1 (PC) FIFA 19 (XOne)

