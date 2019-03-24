Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Gameplay Video Released - News

Falcom during the Dengeki Game Festival 2019 has released a gameplay video of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox.

View it below:

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan this fall.

Thanks Gematsu.

