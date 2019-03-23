DelightWorks Releases Concept Trailer on New Unreal Engine 4 Game - News

/ 282 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

DelightWorks at Anime Japan 2019 announced it is developing a new game running on Unreal Engine 4 for iOS and Android. The game is currently untitled.

A one minute and 30 second long concept trailer of the game has been released. The key phrase from the trailer is "Growing up hurts."

View the concept trailer of the game below:





Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles