ID@Xbox Game Pass Stream to Showcase Indie Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft announced it will host an ID@Xbox Game Pass broadcast on March 26 at 9am PST / 12pm EST that will showcase indie games coming to Xbox Game Pass. You can view the first episode here.

Here is an overview of the show:

In this show, you can expect to learn more about some of the hottest ID@Xbox titles coming to Xbox Game Pass with new reveals, gameplay highlights, and conversations with the developers.

In our debut, we’ll dive into games previously shown at E3 and X018. Expect hits such as Afterparty, Void Bastards, and Supermarket Shriek to be highlighted. In addition to new game announcements, we’ll also share a visit to Night School Studio, the creative team behind the hit game Oxenfree, for a behind-the-scenes look at their upcoming game Afterparty. Extra made up bonus internet points if you tweet to us about your advanced frisbee college courses.



