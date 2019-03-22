The Division 2 Blasts Its Way to the Top of the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Division 2 has debuted at the top spot on the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 17.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

The Division 2 Far Cry New Dawn The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Red Dead Redemption 2 Devil May Cry 5 Just Cause 4 Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

