Rumor: Xbox One S All-Digital Edition to Launch May 7 - News

posted 5 hours ago

There was a previous rumor that Microsoft would be launching a disc-less Xbox One S consoles in May 2019 called the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition with pre-orders opening in the middle of April 2019.

Windows Central according to documents it has received is now reporting the new Xbox One S console will launch worldwide on May 7.

A recreation of the box art and system itself have been posted as well. The reason it was recreated was to "protect the origins of these images."

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition will have the lowest recommended retail price of all the current available Xbox One consoles.

