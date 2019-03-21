Rumor: Xbox One S All-Digital Edition to Launch May 7 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 747 Views
There was a previous rumor that Microsoft would be launching a disc-less Xbox One S consoles in May 2019 called the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition with pre-orders opening in the middle of April 2019.
Windows Central according to documents it has received is now reporting the new Xbox One S console will launch worldwide on May 7.
A recreation of the box art and system itself have been posted as well. The reason it was recreated was to "protect the origins of these images."
The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition will have the lowest recommended retail price of all the current available Xbox One consoles.
XBOX ONE SAD edition RE LOL!! XD
Why did they name it that?
This might do well if it's $99 or less.
Hard to see this at $99, but yeah, $99 would be great.
that's what I'm looking for. At that price with Gamepass, I'm down.
Nothing wrong with more choice!
Price will decide how well this does. And a hell of a price at that. Not only are you just gimping the XB1s, but you are also removing the only part of it that actually stood out. The 4k player. The price will also have to reflect the need for XB live for those games. One can't be played without it, and two lose a good portion of the "fun"without it. Not to mention going with Horizon 3 instead of 4. And bundling a cheap old game(no matter how popular) like minecraft. Minecraft is very popular. But also very cheap, and been out for a long time. Making it an odd choice for a bundle. In addition are all those games on game pass already?
Forza Horizon 3 isn't on Game Pass. Besides, why are you even complaining about this SKU? You don't even know if other bundles exist. It might be the only SKU thus making the 3 included games absolutely FREE as it wouldn't be possible to get a console without them. I mean were you also complaining that you couldn't buy a bundle-less Wii in the west? How dare they bundle Wii Sports with every single one of these consoles....
Also how much sense would it make to release the cheapest version of a console and include expensive games, which in turn will undoubtedly increase the price of the bundle thus losing the price advantage.
They included a game that can only be played with XBlive that cost $60. So in that instance they did include at least one expensive game. Three if you consider the full content of each game.
Infact you literally just made my point. "which in turn will undoubtedly increase the price of the bundle thus losing the price advantage."
Here is a free game, it will cost you $60 a year to play it. That isn't much better.
True FH3 isn't on game pass. Surprise surprise FH4 FOUR is. Leaving question did they choose to include FH3 to be cheap, or because FH4 is on game pass? Minecraft is being added in April.
Only thing that bugs me is the model name because there's already an Xbox One S. They should call it the Xbox One D for digital or something. I can see some customers become confused if they accidentally picked up the wrong model.
Is a good option if this is a cheap console. I prefer digital games , but this have to be an option in future consoles ( a disc less model) not the norm. Consumer has to have the option to buy physical or digital games,no only one. Sorry for my bad english.
An all digital console with only a 1TB data disk? Is it even SSD? Disappointing.
To be fair, physical games also require u to free up 70gb just like digital so it really makes no difference
Do yuo realize how much a 1 TB SSD costs? The whole point of this console is to cut costs and reportedly get the price down to $150.
