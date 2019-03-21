Square Enix Releases Inside Final Fantasy IX Video - News

Sqaure Enic has released a new video for Final Fantasy IX that takes an in-depth look at the game. It is the first in a new video series that will take a look at different Final Fantasy games.

View it below:

The video features interviews with Shinji Hashimoto (Producer), Toshiyuki Itahana (Artist), Kazuhiko Aoki (Event Designer) & Nobuaki Komoto (Event Planner).

