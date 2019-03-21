Dissidia Final Fantasy NT DLC Character to be Announced on March 25 - News

Square Enix will announce a new DLC character for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT on Monday, March 25 at 20 JST. You can view the announcement stream here.





The new DLC character is not part of the six Season Pass characters:

Vayne Carudas from Final Fantasy XII (April 2018)

Locke Cole from Final Fantasy VI (June 2018)

Rinoa Heartilly from Final Fantasy VIII (August 2018)

Kam’lanaut from Final Fantasy XI (October 2018)

Yuna from Final Fantasy X (December 2018)

Snow Villiers from Final Fantasy XIII (February 2019)

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

