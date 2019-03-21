Developer Brownies Starts Work on New Fantasy RPG - News

Developer Brownies announced it has started development on a new "substantial" traditional fantasy RPG.

The company is currently hiring planners, programmer and designers to work on the game. People who live in Tokyo, Japan can apply here.

Brownies recently announced Doraemon: Story of Seasons for the Nintendo Switch.

Thanks Gematsu.

