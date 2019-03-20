Kotal Kahn Returns in Mortal Kombat 11 - News

/ 79 Views

by, posted 35 minutes ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios announced Kotal Kahn will return in Mortal Kombat 11 as a playable fighter. Kotal Kahn first appeared in Mortal Kombat X.

View the reveal trailer below:

Mortal Kombat 11 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 23.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles