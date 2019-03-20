World End Syndrome Release Date Revealed for North America - News

Publisher Arc System Works announced World End Syndrome will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America for $39.99.





Here is na overview of the game:

World End Syndrome is a romantic mystery visual novel from Arc System Works and Toybox. Explore the town of Mihate while solving the Mystery of the Yomibito in this engaging story.

Characters are designed by Yuki Kato, an artist and designer for the BlazBlue series. Other known creators on the project include scenario designer Tomio Kanazawa with music by Takashi Nitta.

There are multiple endings based on your choices and actions throughout the game! How many will you experience? There are multiple interesting and complicated characters to interact with. Can you discover all of their secrets?

Story:

“I wish this world would end…”

World End Syndrome follows the story of a 17-year-old high school junior trying to escape his troubled past. After causing an accident resulting in his older sister’s death, he receives an invitation to transfer to Mihate High School. He takes it gratefully, hoping to start a new life and forget his past.

But Mihate Town is not the coastal paradise it appears to be. It is home to the legend of the Yomibito, where the dead come back to life every 100 years. Once resurrected, the Yomibito attack the living to regain their sanity, but the dead’s thirst is never quenched. This year happens to be 100 years since the last known incident…

As the protagonist navigates his new life with a colorful cast of new friends, a student at Mihate High suddenly dies. The murder sends shockwaves through the idyllic town as he finds himself caught in a string of strange incidents, romance, and unforgettable summer experiences.

