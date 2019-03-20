Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of Zelda Announced for Switch - News

/ 476 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Spike Chunsoft and developer Brace Yourself Games have announced Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of Zelda for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch via the eShop this spring.

View the reveal trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In the latest rhythmic action-adventure from Brace Yourself Games, you can enjoy the gameplay of Crypt of the NecroDancer in the setting of The Legend of Zelda series. As Link – or even as Princess Zelda – you’ll explore the randomly generated overworld and dungeons on a quest to save Hyrule. Every beat of each remixed The Legend of Zelda tune is a chance to move, attack, defend, and more, so stay one step ahead of each enemy and boss…or face the music.

From modern-looking Lynels to the Hyrulean Soldiers of old, you must master the instinctive movements of each pixel-art enemy, and strategically outstep them in rhythmic combat. Equip yourself with an arsenal of iconic The Legend of Zelda items, as well as the spells and weapons from Crypt of the NecroDancer. You must be prepared to face Hyrule’s most wicked bosses, which have been transformed by magic, granting them mighty, new forms.

Key Features:

A rhythmic action-adventure game in the world of The Legend of Zelda series.

Explore the randomly generated overworld and dungeons to save Hyrule as Link or Princess Zelda.

Use items from The Legend of Zelda series, plus spells and weapons from Crypt of the NecroDancer.

Outstep legendary enemies and bosses in rhythmic combat.

Keep the beat with 25 remixed classic The Legend of Zelda tunes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles