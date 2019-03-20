Hack-And-Slash Dungeon Crawler Creature in the Well Announced for Switch and Steam - News

Flight School Studio has announced top-down, pinball-inspired, hack-and-slash dungeon crawler, Creature in the Well, for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch this summer.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Creature in the Well is a top-down, pinball-inspired, hack-and-slash dungeon crawler. As the last remaining BOT-C unit, venture deep into a desert mountain to restore power to an ancient facility, haunted by a desperate Creature. Uncover and upgrade powerful gear in order to save the city of Mirage from a deadly sandstorm.

Key Features:

Defeat the Creature: Escape the many challenges set by the Creature and get face-to-face with it in impressive confrontations.

Escape the many challenges set by the Creature and get face-to-face with it in impressive confrontations. Dungeon-crawler: Delve deeper into the mountain as you unlock each of the eight dungeons, each filled with unique gameplay themes, unlockables, and secrets to uncover.

Delve deeper into the mountain as you unlock each of the eight dungeons, each filled with unique gameplay themes, unlockables, and secrets to uncover. Pinball with swords: Charge up energy orbs and have them bounce around and ricochet in order to reactivate dormant machinery.

Charge up energy orbs and have them bounce around and ricochet in order to reactivate dormant machinery. Over 20 unique items: Customize your playstyle with upgradeable weapons and clothing that change how you play the game.

