Dragon Ball FighterZ Goku (GT) DLC Screenshots Released - News

/ 186 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released the first set of screenshots of the Goku from Dragon Ball GT DLC for Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

View the screenshots below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles