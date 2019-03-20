Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain New Trailer Released - News

D3 Publisher has released a new trailer for the third-person shooter, Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain.

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain will launch for the PlayStation 4 worldwide on April 11.

