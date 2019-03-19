Halo: The Master Chief Collection Will Support Windows 10 and 7 - News

The community director at Halo developer 343 Industries during a Reddit AMA revealed Halo: The Master Chief Collection will support Windows 10 and Windows 7. However Windows 8 "is still being investigated."

Here is an overview of the PC version of the game:

For the first time ever, The Master Chief’s story comes to PC. Featuring Halo: Reach along with Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, the Halo 3: ODST Campaign and Halo 4, this is the definitive Halo experience.

Honoring the iconic hero and his epic journey, The Master Chief’s story is brought together with a total of 67 campaign missions plus more than 120 multiplayer maps (including the original Halo Combat Evolved maps) and Spartan Ops maps. Now built for PC with mouse and keyboard support and up to 4K UHD and HDR, this is the collection Halo fans have been waiting for!

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available now on the Xbox One and is coming soon to Windows PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam.

